News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister takes aim at council for rejecting plans for safe injection room

Minister takes aim at council for rejecting plans for safe injection room
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 02:31 PM

A Government minister has criticised Dublin City Council for rejecting plans for a safe injection room.

The proposed safe injection centre, consisting of seven injecting rooms, was planned for the basement of the Riverbank building at 13/14 Merchants Quay, Dublin 8.

The council turned down planning permission in July, citing a lack of a policing plan, concerns from residents and the impact it would have on the tourist industry.

Catherine Byrne, Minister of State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, called on the council to “get real” on what is a “life or death situation” at a conference to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

We're talking about people's lives, trying to save people and bring the most vulnerable into a medically supervised area where they can be protected

The HSE, along with the Department of Health and Students Union of Ireland, held the event to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to a drug overdose.

“We’re talking about people’s lives, trying to save people and bring the most vulnerable into a medically supervised area where they can be protected if they do have a problem with the drugs they’re taking,” Ms Byrne said on Friday.

“I think there are fears about the rooms. I understand residents’ concerns, but I do believe if we believe in the value of human life we have to value all lives, we can’t pick and choose who is ill and who isn’t.”

READ MORE

'I paid the price': Man who suffered 300 seizures after taking MDMA warns EP attendees of drug risks

More than 100 supervised injection sites operate globally, mainly in Europe, Canada and Australia. A 2014 study of 75 sites in North America found that injection rooms fulfilled their harm-reduction objectives, and were not found to increase drug use or crime.

Upon the rejection from Dublin City Council, there was considerable public outcry, with accusations of a “not in my backyard” mentality from those who objected.

The Minister said the answer to community objection is education on the issue.

“This is in my back yard I’m glad to say, there will always people who will have concerns, the most important thing is to give people as much information as possible,” she added.

“The people using the rooms would probably live in the area, and it’s about not having to see newspapers in the morning telling us that someone was found dead in a laneway.

“At the moment, people are openly injecting, it will take them off the streets and take them into a medically supervised facility, where they can access supports and out of the public eye.

“I wouldn’t want my children passing people injecting, with needles and other paraphernalia lying around.

“My issue with Dubin City Council is they’re not seeing the bigger picture, and how this will enhance the community.

“This is a life and death matter. I am working with Dublin City Council, the HSE and Merchants Quay Ireland to deliver and open this facility as soon as possible.”

Plans for the room are currently on appeal with Bord Pleanala, and a decision is due in late December.

The latest Health Research Board National Drug-Related Deaths Index shows that a total of 736 people died from drug-related deaths in Ireland in 2016 compared to 431 in 2004 – representing an increase of 71%.

Half of all deaths in 2016 were people aged 42 or younger.

The majority of heroin overdoses were in Dublin city.

Opiate users and their families are now being offered training on the dangers of an overdose and how to administer Naloxone, which can reverse the effect of an overdose temporarily.

- Press Association

READ MORE

'I paid the price': Man who suffered 300 seizures after taking MDMA warns EP attendees of drug risks

More on this topic

Council decision to refuse planning for 'injection centre' for addicts is 'reprehensible', say charityCouncil decision to refuse planning for 'injection centre' for addicts is 'reprehensible', say charity

Addiction counsellors in Cork seeing first cases of women hooked on crack cocaineAddiction counsellors in Cork seeing first cases of women hooked on crack cocaine

Synthetic cannabis users also used heroin – researchersSynthetic cannabis users also used heroin – researchers

Drug laws on possession: several countries are revisiting them and these are their optionsDrug laws on possession: several countries are revisiting them and these are their options

drugsDublinSafe injection roomTOPIC: Drug Crisis

More in this Section

Pregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bailPregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bail

Aer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on boardAer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on board

M7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of SeptemberM7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of September

Coveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop rowCoveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop row


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »