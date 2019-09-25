Minister shoots down suggestion of 'chasing votes' in Budget

The Government is not going to "chase votes" and automatically raise funding for children and pensioners in next month's budget because the Brexit risk means they are not the only vulnerable people in Ireland.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty downplayed suggestions of a surge in supports for young and older people as she warned there are people "who will potentially lose their jobs in the next six to 12 months".

Speaking during a lengthy Dáil debate on her department's plans for the now imminent October 8 budget, Ms Doherty said while she would "love the idea of a children's budget" the reality is it is not feasible.

She similarly shot down hopes of a major increase in supports for pensioners by saying "while there are many living in poverty there are many who are not" and said Brexit means she will not ignore other vulnerable people in a bid to "chase votes".

"I am not going to chase votes like some others might do," Ms Doherty said.

"My job is to make sure I get the biggest slice of the pie to look after the people who are currently living in the most vulnerable circumstances and who are at risk of poverty, and also those who will be most vulnerable in the case of a hard Brexit.

"I am also very mindful that there are those in the State today who will potentially lose their jobs in the next six to 12 months. I have to be mindful of having a budget for them also," she said.

Ms Doherty outlined her position in response to criticism from Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry and unaligned Independent TD Tommy Broughan, both of whom said there is a need to increase supports for children and pensioners.

Criticising Ms Doherty during the debate, Cork North Central TD Mr Barry said pensioners must not be made the "whipping boys for a no deal Brexit".

The Government is likely to face intense scrutiny during the October 8 budget launch as it tries to balance the Brexit risk with the need to support social groups which will be crucial to the general election outcome.

While a €5 across the board social welfare rise has been ruled out, it is expected some welfare increases will still take place.