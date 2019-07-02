Minister Shane Ross gets new press advisor

A former government spin doctor has taken up an advisor role with Minister for Transport, Tourism, and Sport Shane Ross.

Richard Moore, who worked with Fianna Fáil ministers Dermot Ahern and Mary O’Rourke, and former Fine Gael ministers Alan Dukes and Michael Lowry, has been asked to work with Mr Ross.

The communications consultant is filling in for a short-term vacancy.

He also worked on managing Sean Gallagher’s first presidential campaign and was involved with Gavan Duffy when he ran for the presidency last year. Sinéad Fennell, who worked with Fine Gael during the 2016 general election, is to join Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone as her press advisor.