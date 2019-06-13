Minister reveals 30 employees at IDA earn more than €100,000

The number of IDA Ireland employees earning over €100,000 totalled 30 last year.

That is according to new figures provided by the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

In a written Dáil reply to Thomas Pringle TD (Ind), Minister Humphreys confirmed that four of the 30 earned over €150,000 last year.

This included one earning between €170,000 and €180,000 - the IDA’s 2017 annual report shows that ceo, Martin Shanahan earned €171,407 that year.

The Minister also confirmed that 10 staff earned between €130,000 and €150,000 with another 16 earning between €100,000 and €130,000.

In her reply, Minister Humphreys said: “It should be remembered that IDA Ireland’s staff includes highly-qualified personnel hired abroad - in highly competitive marketplaces - to secure valuable and job-rich investment for Ireland.

She stated: “The Enterprise agencies under my remit, including IDA Ireland, are provided with an overall pay ceiling within which they have some flexibility to align staffing resources to both manage operations and meet strategic priorities.

A spokeswoman for the IDA said on Thursday: “IDA Ireland’s team has achieved record results in the past year with the foreign direct investment sector now responsible for over 230,000 jobs in Ireland – it’s highest ever level.

“IDA Ireland’s client companies continue to have a hugely positive effect on the local economy with over eight jobs being created for every 10 jobs in an FDI company.”

The IDA sister enterprise agency, Enterprise Ireland had 44 staff earning over €100,000 in 2017, including three earning over €150,000.

Sixteen earned between €110,000 and €150,000 with 25 earning between €100,000 and €110,000.

A spokesman for Enterprise Ireland said on Thursday that the 2018 salaries will be published in the agency’s forthcoming annual report.

He said: “In 2018, Enterprise Ireland client companies’ export sales hit a record €23.8bn, representing a 6 percent increase on 2017.

He also stated that 2018 was a record job creation by Enterprise Ireland backed companies where 18,846 new jobs were created by Enterprise Ireland supported companies.

He stated: “215,207 people are now employed by Enterprise Ireland backed companies which is the highest total employment in the 20 year history of the agency.”

He added that Enterprise Ireland backed-companies “also made a contribution of €27bn in expenditure in the Irish economy”.