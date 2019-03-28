NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Minister: Proposed divorce laws changes aren't radical

Josepha Madigan
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 12:31 PM

The Culture Minister believes the proposed changes to the divorce laws aren't that radical.

At present, couples have to be living apart for four years if they want to divorce.

Voters will be asked in May if they want to reduce that to two years.

Minister Josepha Madigan has been appointed as Fine Gael's Director for Elections for the referendum.

She believes the proposals are very moderate.

"This isn't anti-marriage," she declared. "This is really important trying to reduce this time limit.

"It stemmed from my private member's bill but it is a government referendum and from 20 years dealing with so many clients this is the humane, compassionate thing."

Divorce was legalised in Ireland with the passing of the 15th Amendment in 1995, winning by less than 10,000 votes.

