Minister of State Pat Breen insists:  ‘I have nothing to resign for’

By Dan Danaher

Minister of State Pat Breen has rejected calls for his resignation, insisting he has “nothing to resign for”, after criticism of an invitation he issued for a private dinner between a national broadband bidder and former communications minister Denis Naughten.

Mr Breen said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is happy with his explanation about the dinner and has full confidence in him.

Minister of State Pat Breen

Asked if he could have volunteered information about the controversial dinner much earlier to the Taoiseach, Mr Breen said he was away on a trade mission the previous week and was not tuned into what was happening and felt this dinner was “of such little significance”.

I didn’t know the Taoiseach had met Denis Naughten on Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon, and I immediately outlined to the Taoiseach the series of events.

“The Taoiseach was happy with the explanation, because there was nothing discussed about the National Broadband Plan,” he said.

“I have nothing to resign for. We are living in a very funny world, where people are looking for heads. I have nothing to account for, because I wasn’t involved in the broadband process and I am not the communications minister.

“I was never asked to become involved in the broadband process by either party.”

In an interview with the Clare Champion, Mr Breen recalled he was asked to invite Mr Naughten to this dinner sometime during the preceding week.

Asked if he was aware there were a number of bidders in the broadband process at that stage, Mr Breen said he could not comment, as he did not know and he wasn’t involved or following the bidding process.

“David McCourt and his wife were over from New York at their house, which they do on a regular basis. He had an informal dinner and, during the course of the conversation, asked me to pass on an invitation to the then communications minister, Denis Naughten, for dinner.

“I passed on the invitation to Minister Naughten. It was up to Minister Naughten if he wanted to accept or reject it. I don’t arrange dinners in anyone’s houses for other people. I didn’t decide who the guest list was or who Mr and Mrs McCourt should invite. If Denis Naughten had rejected the invitation, I would have passed this on to Mr McCourt.

As far as I am aware, nothing was discussed in relation to the National Broadband Plan at this dinner. It was a very informal conversation.

Mr Breen described David McCourt as an entrepeneur who is very interested in global affairs.

Any time he met Mr McCourt, Mr Breen said the conversations were about world affairs and small businesses, which come under his portfolio as minister of state.

“I have no role in the National Broadband Plan or who should be awarded it. I don’t sit at the Cabinet table. I meet business people every week, which is very important to do, in view of Brexit.

“David McCourt is very proud of his holiday home in Clare and that is why he wanted to set up a business there. If I can get employment into the area, that is part of my role, particularly in relation to Brexit, where the United Kingdom could bow out without a deal.”