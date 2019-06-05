News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister may have to consider legislative changes to enforce court fines

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 02:31 PM

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will implement any legal changes recommended by experts in a bid to address the crisis facing the enforcement of court fines.

The Irish Examiner revealed this week the vast bulk of people who refuse to pay court fines are getting away scot-free.

Court Service documents show only 10% of those who fail to pay up show up at enforcement hearings and less than 7% receive any sanction.

Court fines are one of a number of sanctions, including community service and imprisonment that judges can use when convicting someone of a criminal offence.

The documentation provided by the Courts Service under a Freedom of Information request shows a backlog of almost 58,000 fines awaiting enforcement.

Of the almost 35,000 enforcement notices that have been issued since 2016, just a little over 2,400 of them resulted in any kind of sanction, such as community service or imprisonment.

A third of the cases were 'struck out' with judges dismissing the matter for various reasons, such as the case had previously been adjourned or no prosecutor was present.

In a further one-third of cases, a bench warrant was issued for the offender and in a further 15% of cases, the enforcement notice was withdrawn. In nearly 10% of cases, the matter was adjourned.

FOI papers show that court officer Margaret O'Neill advised the Department of Justice: “Very few of the outstanding fines are being paid and, because the majority of people are not turning up for the enforcement hearing, no penalty at all is being applied. The whole process is increasingly futile and needs to be reviewed urgently.”

Courts Service plans to cut the backlog from almost 57,000 at the end of 2017 to around 38,000 by the close of 2018 came unstuck last year as efforts to hold special court sittings faltered due to a shortage of judges.

A high-level working group was set up to deal with the problem and proposals that have been aired include: a recorded delivery project for enforcement notices (which are currently sent out by regular post); an offence for non-appearance at an enforcement hearing, a contempt power for a second non-appearance and an increase in fine, and possibly a penal warrant, for fined people who don't engage.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said the minister had set up the working group. “Any changes deemed necessary, including legislative change, will be pursued by the minister when the High-Level Working Group reports," he said.

READ MORE

Largest garda operation since visit by President Bush underway in Clare ahead of Trump's arrival

More on this topic

Man due in court over fatal hit-and-run in Dublin

Woman plans return to USA after attack by youth gang

Only 7% who fail to pay fine face penalty

More power is needed to fix Ireland’s expensive and futile fines system

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Gardaí ask for help to find Dublin boy missing for over a week

Former owner of La Stampa restaurant withdraws case against bank and receiver

Jury 'pressurised' into finding man guilty of abusing babysitter due to weather warning, lawyers argue

DPP recommends no prosecution against detective who shot Jastine Valdez's killer


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »