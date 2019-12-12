News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister may beef up rules against idling car engines

Minister may beef up rules against idling car engines
By Neil Michael
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 07:01 AM

Environment Minister Richard Bruton is considering laws to tackle engine idling. This could potentially see motorists being fined for unnecessary engine idling outside places such as schools, hospitals, and care homes.

However, it could also see the minister launch a public awareness campaign to highlight the damage it causes. Based on studies in the US, if -idling measures for Ireland’s 10,000-strong bus fleet could result in a reduction of 40 tonnes of air pollution.

A report in the UK said earlier this year the potential of such measures being brought in for their 34,900-strong bus fleet could be a reduction of 120 tonnes.

A spokesperson for the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment said: “Transitioning away from fossil fuels is at the heart of the Climate Action Plan. The Plan includes actions which will have a significant impact on improving air quality.”

It also includes developing low-emission zones, and providing local authorities with powers to restrict access to parts of cities and towns to zero-emission vehicles only.

“Emissions from the transport sector, including the question of idling, will be considered in the context of the strategy,” said the spokesperson.

It has emerged that Eamonn Shanahan, honorary secretary of the Irish College of General Practitioners, lobbied Mr Bruton about engine idling legislation in a letter in July.

Dr Shanahan told Mr Bruton: “The board and council of the college advocate on behalf of the profession that the Government legislate for a ban or fines on car engine idling.”

The minister replied that, while emissions are being looked at for his forthcoming Clean Air Strategy, “a number of possible courses of action are being considered”.

It is an offence under Section 87 of the Road Traffic Regulations 1963 to leave a vehicle unattended on a public road with the engine running. Unlike other countries, such as the UK, there does not appear to be legislative provision for unnecessary engine idling. What authorities in the UK call “stationary idling” is an offence under section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The act enforces rule 123 of the UK’s Highway Code, which states drivers must not “leave a vehicle’s engine running unnecessarily” while stationary on a public road. If they do, motorists can incur a £20 fixed-penalty fine under the Road Traffic (Vehicle Emissions) Regulations 2002.

Many other countries around the world, such as Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, and Germany, have introduced engine idling time limits. Most of the states in the US also have anti-idling regulations.

Green Party councillor Marc Ó Cathasaigh said: “Bringing in a ban would be like using a sledgehammer to crush a nut. Legislation shouldn’t be the first road to go down.

“Instead, the Government should bring in an awareness campaign, much like with the way Irish Water encouraged people to stop letting the tap keep running.”

Meanwhile, the Clean Air Alliance called Mr Bruton’s refusal to implement a nationwide smoky coal ban a “health apartheid”. Instead, there is a suggestion that Mr Bruton could be about to extend an existing but limited ban in certain towns.

The alliance says this leaves the health of residents in some towns more prone to pollution than others.

READ MORE

Evicted couple moved back in after repossessed boarded-up home was vandalised, court hears

More on this topic

Venice highlighted in Ocean exhibitionVenice highlighted in Ocean exhibition

Ireland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- reportIreland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- report

‘No burn nights’ possible in cities as air quality drops‘No burn nights’ possible in cities as air quality drops

Concerns raised over air quality in Cork City, EPA confirm monitoring station returns 'poor' readingsConcerns raised over air quality in Cork City, EPA confirm monitoring station returns 'poor' readings


TOPIC: Environment
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in DublinGardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in Dublin

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

NI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debateNI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debate


Lifestyle

Don’t just bung this festive favourite in a boring pot and wait for it to wilt, says Hannah Stephenson.How to style your Christmas poinsettia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »