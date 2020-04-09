Minister issues warning that people working from home are open to online scammers

People are being warned to be vigilant when working from home.

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton has issued guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre on working from home securely in order to prevent hacking and fraud.

The centre says the recent Covid-19 situation has suddenly presented IT personnel and all users with cybersecurity challenges on a significantly larger scale than ever before.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, many offices have shut down, leading to many people now working from home, using their personal internet connections.

These people are advised to use Wi-Fi securely, maintain strong password practices, and avoid email phishing.

The warning comes after it was revealed cyber-criminals across the globe are taking advantage of overstretched health care organisations and companies as people work from home are now vulnerable to cyber attacks.

“Employees are no longer safe behind firewalls in their offices and they are dealing with are a whole new set of risks,” said Paul Dwyer, founder of Dublin cybersecurity technology company Cyber Risk International (CRI).