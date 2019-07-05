Minister insists 'lonely' Lisa Smith, who wants caliphate, should be brought back to Ireland

Update: Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has called for Isis bride Lisa Smith and her baby to be brought home to Ireland, writes Juno McEnroe.

Speaking after a BBC interview with the former Defence Forces member, who is in a refugee camp in Syria, the minister insisted the State needed to help the Irish mother.

In the interview, Ms Smith, who went to Syria three years ago, denied ever picking up a gun and said she was not allowed to fight for Isis. The Dundalk native also denied training young girls to fight for the terror group.

“She is a young woman with a very small baby and I think no more than any other Irish citizen, she deserves consular assistance. I appreciate it might be a little bit more difficult given where she is at the moment, but she deserves consular assistance and I think she should get it," Minister Doherty said.

Asked if Ms Smith should be allowed come home, the Fine Gael minister added: “She is an Irish citizen with a small baby. I think she should be brought back home to the country.

"And if there are difficulties - I know there are concerns from some people that she may pose a security risk - but surely we can do a security assessment and deal with that.

"All I know is she is a young woman with a small baby who feels very lonely and isolated where she is."

"I think she deserves consular assistance.”

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.

Earlier: Lisa Smith wants caliphate but denies fighting for ISIS

The Irish woman who went to Syria to join ISIS three years ago has said she wants "a caliphate as in a Muslim country".

However, Lisa Smith from Dundalk in Co. Louth, who was a Private in the Defence Forces from the age of 19, said she does not want the caliphate to be a "brutality group".

It is understood that Ms Smith has a two-year-old child and is being held at the Al Hawl refugee camp on the border between Syria and Iraq.

The 37-year-old has previously worked on the Government jet.

In an interview with BBC radio, Ms Smith denied she ever picked up a gun, saying she was not permitted to fight for Isis.

She also denied training young girls to fight for the terror group before saying she could not explain why the allegation surfaced.

She said she believed she is not a terrorist and she is not radicalised, claiming she was not "out to kill anyone" and had no intentions of hurting anyone in Ireland.

However, she did acknowledge that there was a lot of brutality within Islamic State, but could not say if the perpetrators should be punished.

She said: "I can't answer because I don't know".