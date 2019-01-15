Minister: Increases to local property tax will be 'moderate and affordable'

Increases to the local property tax will be moderate and affordable, according to the Finance Minister.

The Government still has not decided how much the tax will increase by.

The matter is being reviewed - with Culture Minister Josepha Madigan calling for more affluent areas to pay less tax.

Another Dublin-based Minister has said local councils should continue to decide how much people pay in any area.

At the moment the charge is due to increase when there is a property price review in 2020.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says decisions will be made later in the year.

He said: "Any changes will be ones that will be affordable and predictable.

"These are bills that are due to come in one years time and I understand exactly the anxiety that people will have about these bills if they were to become clear towards the end of this year and were due to be paid early next year.

"That is why I work to bring proposals to Government to bring that kind of clarity to it."

Minister Donohoe says at the moment, he is examining the options available.

"I am well aware of the very significant effect that higher house values could have on future local property tax liability.

"I also know and it's obvious that while people's incomes have grown they clearly have not grown in line with the growth in house prices.

"Any change if that happens on the local property tax will be moderate, understandable and affordable."

