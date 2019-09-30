Minister: Housing to be a budget priority as homeless figures increase

Emergency accommodation and social housing will be prioritised in the upcoming Budget, Minister Eoghan Murphy has promised.

Reacting to the latest homeless figures which now stand at 10,338, Housing Minister Mr Murphy said: "We have to continue to build more homes. The fundamental solution for people who are in housing insecurity is more homes.

"We are seeing more than 2,000 homes starting on site every month now across the country and that is welcome."

He said these figures will increase over the coming months and into next year.

"That's how we will help people, get them out of emergency accommodation and into homes," Mr Murphy said before turning the sod on an Irish Water project in Blanchardstown, Dublin, this morning.

The latest homeless figures for August show a rise of 63 in a month. Ireland now has 3,848 homeless children living in emergency accommodation after an additional 70 children became homeless across the country in August.

Asked about his Department's budget demands, Mr Murphy said: "Unfortunately, it's very difficult for me at this stage to be able to talk about the negotiations that I continue to have with Minister Donohoe.

People know that Brexit is dominating discussions, I mean, not just in the budget, but around Irish political discourse at the moment and prudence is going to decide decision-making.

"But notwithstanding that we will continue again this year to make sure that housing is a priority for the government in terms of building new homes, helping people who need help to afford to buy their own home, and also those who are in housing insecurity and need of help in terms of emergency accommodation, making sure that's a priority as well," he said.