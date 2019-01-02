Minister hits out at TD’s attack on grieving family

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath’s attack on the grieving family of two road traffic victims has been branded “staggering and unacceptable” by Transport Minister Shane Ross.

Mr Ross blasted Mr McGrath, who said the family of Geraldine and Louise Clancy was “traumatised and unreasonable” for seeking to restrict learner drivers in rural areas.

The mother and daughter from Kilworth, Co Cork, were killed on December 22, 2015, in a crash with unaccompanied learner driver Susan Gleeson, who had lost control of her car.

Noel Clancy

Since the deaths of his wife and daughter, Noel Clancy has campaigned vigorously for the laws to be changed. This led to the introduction of the ‘Clancy amendment’ before Christmas.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Ross said it beggared belief to suggest the family was being in any way unreasonable when looking for others to be spared the same tragedy.

“I was staggered by what [Mr McGrath] had to say,” he said. “I don’t mind what he says about me but what he said about a family was completely unacceptable.

“This is not an attack on rural Ireland. What we are trying to to do is save lives. More lives are lost in rural areas than in urban ones.

The three measures Mattie has attacked — speed, drink driving, and unaccompanied learner drivers — are measures purely to save lives. They will save more lives in rural Ireland so Mattie has this upside down.

Mr Ross also accused Mr McGrath, Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, and some other TDs of making “unnecessary” personalised attacks on him when the legislation was being debated in the Dáil.

“I don’t mind political opposition,” said Mr Ross. “I have many friends who have different political views to my own.

"But the personalised nature of the attacks is unnecessary and they undermine their arguments. But that is up to Mattie. I am up to taking him on the issue.”

READ MORE: The smallest miracles have the biggest effect

The minister also hit out at attempts to delay his Judicial Appointments Bill, which has been filibustered in the Seanad and criticised by media outlets.

“The Irish Times has been constantly critical for a long time,” said Mr Ross. “The opposition there which is relentless is all down to their opposition of the Judicial Appointments Bill.

"The bill has passed the Dáil but is being filibustered in the Seanad and being cheered on by the Irish Times, which is a fairly irresponsible attitude for the newspaper, but that is up to them.”