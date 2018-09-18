Minister hails 'landmark day' after Enet remains as sole bidder for high-speed broadband across country

It is a landmark day for the roll-out of rural broadband according to the Communications Minister, Denis Naughten.

A final tender to provide high-speed internet access to the country has been submitted by Enet.

They were the only bidder left in the process after a number pulled out of the bidding.

Minister Naughten says the official bid will now undergo intense scrutiny.

He said: "Due to the significance and scale of the project to deliver high-speed broadband to every single premises in Ireland regardless of location.

"The procurement process has been, by necessity, complex and thorough. As the evaluation process is underway, I cannot comment further, suffice to say that today is a landmark date."