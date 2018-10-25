Minister goes against FG to back Freeman

A Fine Gael minister has gone against his own party to publicly back Joan Freeman in the presidential race.

In what is likely to be a contentious move, Junior health minister Jim Daly has said he is “leading with the heart more than the head” in voting for Ms Freeman tomorrow’s election.

Candidates battled it out in the last televised presidential debate last night. President Michael D Higgins did not take part.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Labour, and other members of the Dáil have made it clear they are backing Mr Higgins to remain in the Áras.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in a wide-ranging interview, Mr Daly said his decision to go against his party, which has been canvassing for Mr Higgins, is “personal, not political”.

“I will be giving Joan Freeman my number-one vote in this election,” he said.

“I am very, very impressed with her campaign to date. She has been the one who has taken it by the scruff of the neck every time and taken it back to where it should be; not focusing on little minor personality projects and internal sparring between the candidates. That’s the most unedifying aspect of any election.

I think Joan has been very much talking about what she has done and she is very clear about what she wants to do and that is to shine a light on mental health and I think that is really commendable.

“This is really leading with the heart more than the head. I know my party is behind Michael D. I have no objection to Michael D but I just think that Joan Freeman has made an enormous contribution to an area that I am obviously very, very passionate about and that is mental health.”