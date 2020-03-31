Minister for Justice & Equality increases retirement age of Assistant Commissioner; Further Gardaí appointments confirmed

Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, has increased the retirement age of Assistant Commissioner, John O’Driscoll, at the request of Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, the Gardaí confirmed today.

Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll, who leads Special Crime Operations, was due to retire in June 2020.

His retirement date has now increased to June 28, 2022.

The extension of Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll’s retirement age was made by the Minister for Justice and Equality under the provisions of Garda Siochana (Retirement) (No.2) Regulations 1951.

A further deferred retirement was confirmed by the Gardaí.

Assistant Commissioner, Patrick Leahy, agreed to defer his planned retirement for three months until June 2020.

Assistant Commissioner Leahy was due to retire at the end of March 2020.

In a statement, Commissioner Harris said he "thanked both Assistant Commissioners for their decisions at this challenging time for the country."

The Gardaí announced numerous other appointments today as well.

Assistant Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon will perform the duties of Deputy Commissioner, in an administrative capacity.

She is responsible for strategy, governance, and performance until the position is filled on a full-time basis and has been in the position since March 9, 2020.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn retains responsibility for the Eastern Region on a temporary basis and has been newly appointed to the Southern Region.

Chief Superintendent John Gordon is assigned responsibility, following promotion, for DMR Roads Policing, Dublin Castle with effect since March 18, 2020

Since March 18, 2020, Chief Superintendent Peter Duff has been assigned responsibility, on transfer, for DMR South Division.

The following Superintendents are assigned responsibility following promotion:

Superintendent Thelma Watters to Kells Garda Station with effect from March 10, 2020.

Superintendent Michael McNulty to Kevin Street Garda Station with effect from March 27, 2020

Superintendent Garett Billings to Blackrock Garda Station with effect from 27 March 27, 2020