Minister for Health warns of second Covid-19 wave

The Health Minister says the risk of a second wave of Covid-19 is there.

The roadmap for the easing of restrictions in five stages was revealed last night, with the construction sector to reopen on May 18.

Simon Harris says they will be watching the reaction of other countries to how they are easing measures and how the number of cases react.

Speaking today he says there is a chance the virus may come back.

He says: "We are learning a lot about this virus all the time. We are all going to have to I think; watch, learn, monitor and be honest and truthful with people.

"If the course of this virus changes, let's tell people, let's level people let's explain why that is. But there is a chance you could see a second wave."

Earlier the Fine Gael Minister said the prospect of any foreign summer holidays this year is "highly unlikely."