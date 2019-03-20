NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Minister for Defence cannot demand army recruits serve for 12 years, court finds

By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 03:16 PM

The Minister for Defence is not entitled to demand army recruits commit to serve 12 years in the forces on enlistment, the High Court has ruled.

Ms Justice Miriam O'Regan made the ruling in a challenge by a Pakistani man to the Minister's refusal to admit him as an army recruit because he only has permission to stay in Ireland until June 2020.

The judge, while finding against the Minister in relation to the 12-year service requirement, rejected the man's challenge on the basis it was brought outside time limit required by court rules.

The man had enlisted with the Naval Service in December 2016 but left a month later as he was confident of getting a place in the army, which was his preference.

The man, now 23, came to Ireland as an unaccompanied minor in 2012 and later secured subsidiary protection, a status afforded to people who do not qualify as refugees.

He secured permission to remain here for three years and this was later extended to June 2020.

In April 2017, he was invited to take part in an army enlistment procedure at the Curragh Camp where he was told he was ineligible because he needed a minimum of 12 years permission to reside in the State.

In his High Court challenge, it was argued there was no regulatory provision precluding him from being inducted into the defence forces and that the Minister's decision was made on the basis of an unpublished or publicly unavailable document.

The Minister disputed the claims.

READ MORE

Woman gets €63k damages over negligence in care after heart op at Dublin hospital

The Minister, in a letter before the challenge to the man's solicitors, also said his swearing in to the Naval Service had been "administratively incorrect" as he failed to satisfy induction criteria for that service which also required a 12-year commitment.

Ms Justice O'Regan said the 1954 Defence Act does not support the Minister's claim that a recruit must guarantee to serve for a minimum of 12 years.

The Act also says an enlisted soldier might be discharged if they become a member of parliament, she said.

Rejecting the man's case on grounds of delay in bringing the proceedings, the judge said Superior Court rules provide judicial review be brought within three months from the date when grounds for the application arose.

In certain circumstances, the court can extend that period. However, in this case, sufficient evidence had not been provided to enable the court to extend time.

She therefore refused his application.

More on this topic

International Scarface serial killer guilty of fifth murder

Woman gets €63k damages over negligence in care after heart op at Dublin hospital

Pakistan court jails Czech model for attempting to traffic drugs to Ireland

Solicitor finds adjournment request by Senator who wrongly claimed expenses 'galling'

KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Grieving families 'pushing for answers' after HSE refuses access to report on baby deaths at hospital

Burglary leaves elderly Belfast woman 'badly shaken'

TD calls for better resources for Gardaí to tackle 'very visible' drug dealing on Dublin's streets

Research shows 25% of people have used credit cards to pay bills


Lifestyle

As seen on screen: Seville is the perfect backdrop for a cinematic weekend break

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what’s his legacy in the industry?

What is Bauhaus and why does it matter today?

Can a craft exhibition have Brexit influences?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »