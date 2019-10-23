Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019

Minister Charlie Flanagan has announced that the Family Law Bill 2019 has now passed all stages in the Oireachtas.
The legislation follows the passing of the divorce referendum on May 24 to amend articles 41.3.2 and 41.3.3 of the Constitution.
This 38th Amendment allows for the reduction of the minimum period that couples seeking a divorce are required to live apart. The referendum was carried by 82% of those who voted.
Speaking following the passage of the Bill in the Seanad this evening, Minister Flanagan said:
“I am very pleased that the Family Law Bill 2019 has now been passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas. At the heart of the Government’s reforms in this area of the law is a desire to ease the burden on people whose marriages have broken down.
The Family Law Bill 2019 makes a number of amendments to existing laws in relation to divorce in Ireland. In particular.
Speaking on the Bill in the Seanad, Minister Flanagan acknowledged the initiative shown by Minister Madigan in bringing forward her Private Member’s Bill on Divorce.
He also thanked all parties for supporting him in going further than that original proposal, to deliver a significant modernisation of the text of Article 41.3
"This legislation will ensure that the process for obtaining a divorce is fair, dignified and humane. While core protections for marriage continue to remain in our Constitution, this Bill allows both parties to move forward with their lives within a reasonable time frame.
"The people voted for reform. The passing of the Family Law Bill today delivers that reform.”