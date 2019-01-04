NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Minister extends deadline for submissions on review of Irish exemptions for students

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 07:17 AM
By Digital Desk staff

More than 2,000 people have had their say on a review into exemptions for students studying Irish.

The public consultation is seeking views on the way students can apply to get out of doing the subject.

The closing date for submissions has now been extended until Friday, January 18.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said he is delighted with the show of interest.

He said: "I know they were called before Christmas and in the last week before an extension to the deadline, so I am happy to extend the deadline by a week.

READ MORE: Government to stop using single-use plastics in three months

"I am also confident that the submissions that are still due to come in will be adding value to this very, very important consultation on why and how students are receiving their exemptions over the past number of years."


Related Articles

Secondary school enrolment stats reveal continued growth with peak expected in 2024

Drop in first-time mature students at third level

New maths curriculum not to begin in all primary schools until 2022

Two days added to Leaving Cert schedule 'to ease pressure', Minister confirms

More in this Section

HSE slams fake crisis pregnancy agencies

Renewed garda appeal to trace teenager missing for two months

'Duck tape had to be used until the gardaí came': NBRU highlights alleged assaults on bus drivers

Senior garda suspended from duty amid investigation into misconduct allegations


Lifestyle

Join Peter Stringer at rehearsals for dancing with the Stars

Michael B. Jordan has landed his first major fashion role – 5 reasons he’s already a style icon

Fingers at the ready: Susan O'Shea face up to her wrinkles

Power of no: Turning down opportunities to get ahead

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »