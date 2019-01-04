Minister extends deadline for submissions on review of Irish exemptions for students

More than 2,000 people have had their say on a review into exemptions for students studying Irish.

The public consultation is seeking views on the way students can apply to get out of doing the subject.

The closing date for submissions has now been extended until Friday, January 18.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said he is delighted with the show of interest.

He said: "I know they were called before Christmas and in the last week before an extension to the deadline, so I am happy to extend the deadline by a week.

"I am also confident that the submissions that are still due to come in will be adding value to this very, very important consultation on why and how students are receiving their exemptions over the past number of years."