Minister extends dates for NCTs and driving licences due to Covid-19

The Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, has extended the deadline for car tests and driving licences due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The pandemic has lead to the closure of a range of Road Safety Authority services which means motorists, whose NCT was due on or after 28 March, will have another four months before they have to attend.

However, commercial vehicle drivers with tests on or from March 28 have another three months added to the date of their Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Tests (CVRT).

The Minister also announced that it will no longer be longer necessary to have a current Certificate of Roadworthiness (CRW) in order to tax a commercial vehicle.

He said: "You should be able to renew your motor tax for a commercial vehicle from tomorrow, 21 April 2020, without need of a CRW."

All dates for various driving licence services have also been extended as follows: Driving licenses due to expire between 1 March 2020 and 30 June 2020 inclusive have had their date of expiry extended by 4 months

Learner Permits due to expire between 1 March 2020 and 30 June 2020 inclusive have had their date of expiry extended by 4 months

Driver Theory Test certificates due to expire between 1 March 2020 and 30 June 2020 inclusive have had that date extended by 4 months

Certificates of Competency – issued when people pass a driving test and required when applying for a first full driving licence - due to expire between 1 March 2020 and 30 June 2020 inclusive have had that date extended by 4 months

Initial Basic Training certificates for motorcycle learners due to expire between 1 March 2020 and 30 June 2020 inclusive have had that date extended by 4 months

Minister Ross said: " If you have a driving licence or learner permit which has an expiry date from 1 March to 30 June inclusive, it will be valid for a further four months. This means, for example that if your driving licence was due to expire on 20 April, it will now expire on 20 August.

"Likewise, if you have an NCT due date on 20 April, it too will now become 20 August.

"As people will understand, because driving licence offices and NCT facilities are closed there will be no issuing of new documents – you will not be receiving a new driving licence with the new expiry date on it, nor will you be receiving a new NCT. However, the Garda Síochána are aware of the changes and will accept your current licence or disc as being valid for the new period."

He said that Insurance Ireland will treat licences and NCTs covered by these measures as valid for the extended period.

He added: "Although driver licensing and vehicle testing services are suspended, motor tax renewals (whether for commercial vehicles or privately-owned cars) can, in most instances, be transacted online at www.motortax.ie. Motor tax offices are also continuing to process postal applications.’

"These are stressful times for all of us, and I would like therefore to reassure those who have been concerned about how to renew their licence or NCT during this period that they have not been forgotten, and that their documents will continue to be recognised with the extended period of validity."