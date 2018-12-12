NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Minister denies recommendation to set up new Garda oversight body would weaken its power

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 01:12 PM

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has denied claims any oversight of the Gardaí is being “watered down”.

A report from The Commission on the Future of Policing is recommending a new body be set up to take over the work of the Policing Authority and the Garda Inspectorate.

The Garda Ombudsman, GSOC, would also have a new name and would independently investigate complaints and incidents.

TDs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly claim this would dilute the external oversight of An Garda Síochána and the existing bodies simply need beefing up.

However, Minister Flanagan disagreed, saying: "There is no question of any weakening of the role or functions of the bodies.

READ MORE: Maurice McCabe given award for dedication to road safety

"I would accept, of course, that there is a strong case for a form of rationalisation, but that shouldn't be seen as taking back power or in any way reducing the level of oversight."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GardapoliceGSOCIreland

Related Articles

Maurice McCabe given award for dedication to road safety

Man arrested after sudden death of 65-year-old man in Meath held in custody

Garda probe into alleged rape at ‘early stage’

Attack on garda highlights 'the dangers that are faced' by the force

More in this Section

'I will contest that vote with everything I've got' - May cancels Dublin trip to fight for job

'Disquiet within the parliamentary party' - Fianna Fáil TD not happy with confidence and supply

Half of children helped by Barnardos live in emergency accommodation, charity says

HPV vaccine campaigner given honarary degree from UCD


Lifestyle

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »