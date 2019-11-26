News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Minister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposals

Minister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposals
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 02:07 PM

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has said that there “was no revolt” at today’s Cabinet meeting to discuss his graduated speed proposals.

He told RTÉ radio’s News at One that while there was no vote at the Cabinet meeting, there was a “very good discussion” which was “very constructive.”

In a memo to be brought to Government today Mr Ross will seek to impose higher sanctions for those travelling at higher speeds.

Originally, he wanted anyone who travelled 30km/h above the speed limit to be prosecuted for dangerous driving.

However, after some opposition from rural TDs the Minister diluted the proposal and rather than face a charge of dangerous driving, a motorist found travelling 30km/h above the speed limit will face prosecution under a new standalone offence, with the prospect of a fine of €2,000 and seven penalty points.

This wasn’t an urban/rural issue, Mr Ross said. "This was about bringing about a change in mindset with regard to speeding."

The Government, An Garda Síochana, the courts service and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) were “all singing from the same hymn sheet. We’ve got to save lives.”

The Minister said he is determined to see the legislation through which he hopes will go through the Dáil and Seanad as quickly as possible.

I want it to go through as soon as possible because this is about saving lives.

He accepted criticism from Susan Gray of PARC, the road safety group who pointed out the high numbers of motorists who lose their licence in court but fail to surrender it.

“These are the sort of things the Minister should be focusing on,” she told RTÉ.

Minister Ross said: “She’s absolutely correct about licences, there are problems with the courts service. That is a matter for the courts service and the gardaí.

He added that the Department of Justice and the gardaí had acknowledged this problem and were determined to address it.

“My job is to introduce this legislation. This will deter people and force them to slow down. Everybody in the Cabinet accepts that.”

