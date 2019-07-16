News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister 'deeply regrets' tracker mortgage scandal lead to over 300 people losing their homes

Minister 'deeply regrets' tracker mortgage scandal lead to over 300 people losing their homes
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 05:16 PM

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he "deeply regrets" that more than 300 people lost their homes because of the tracker mortgage controversy.

The Central Bank's final report on the controversy shows more than 40,000 customers have been affected.

Nearly €700m in compensation has been paid out to date because people were not allowed to move onto cheaper mortgages.

Minister Donohoe says we need to learn the lessons of what happened.

He said: "I published a number of weeks ago legislation in relation to individual accountability within our banks to ensure that in the future if issues like this develop, we have the civil ability to hold individuals to account for what has happened.

"This is appalling, it is yet another example in which people have been let down and trust has been corroded."

READ MORE

High Court rules against environmental campaigner in challenge to College Green plaza

More on this topic

99 people lost homes as €683m paid out to those impacted by tracker mortgage scandal 99 people lost homes as €683m paid out to those impacted by tracker mortgage scandal

Former Fine Gael MEP looking to help banks regain reputationFormer Fine Gael MEP looking to help banks regain reputation

Permanent TSB fined €21m by Central Bank for role in tracker mortgage scandalPermanent TSB fined €21m by Central Bank for role in tracker mortgage scandal

AIB 'should add 6,000 customers' to tracker mortgage billAIB 'should add 6,000 customers' to tracker mortgage bill

bankstracker mortgageTOPIC: Tracker mortgages

More in this Section

Govt 'not in the business of providing bailouts to bust builders', says Finance MinisterGovt 'not in the business of providing bailouts to bust builders', says Finance Minister

Garda tells court man suing for wrongful arrest was aggressive before he was pepper-sprayedGarda tells court man suing for wrongful arrest was aggressive before he was pepper-sprayed

Cork Mail Centre staff feel 'betrayed' by decision to close facilityCork Mail Centre staff feel 'betrayed' by decision to close facility

'Today is a good day for nature in Ireland' - Govt opts to not extend hedge-cutting into birds' nesting period'Today is a good day for nature in Ireland' - Govt opts to not extend hedge-cutting into birds' nesting period


Lifestyle

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »