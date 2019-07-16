Minister 'deeply regrets' tracker mortgage scandal lead to over 300 people losing their homes

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he "deeply regrets" that more than 300 people lost their homes because of the tracker mortgage controversy.

The Central Bank's final report on the controversy shows more than 40,000 customers have been affected.

Nearly €700m in compensation has been paid out to date because people were not allowed to move onto cheaper mortgages.

Minister Donohoe says we need to learn the lessons of what happened.

He said: "I published a number of weeks ago legislation in relation to individual accountability within our banks to ensure that in the future if issues like this develop, we have the civil ability to hold individuals to account for what has happened.

"This is appalling, it is yet another example in which people have been let down and trust has been corroded."