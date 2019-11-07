News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister: 'Culture of omerta' surrounding border violence has to stop

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 10:47 AM

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has called for an end “to the culture of omerta” in border areas. Gardaí need full intelligence to gather evidence for prosecutions, he said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show Mr Flanagan denied that he was blaming the public for not speaking up. “I am blaming the ruthless criminal gangs.”

The culture of silence in border areas has to end. “I am asking that the culture of omerta be cracked and brought to an end.”

The Minister said he had the utmost confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and the Chief Constable of the PSNI Simon Byrne.

Mr Flanagan said he was very keen to ensure that the rule of law is maintained in the border area and that every effort is made to end the “brand of criminality unique to the border area.”

It had been unacceptable that posters on the roadside in Cavan had been left in place for so long, he said.

That was the responsibility of the local authority and he was pleased that they had been removed.

