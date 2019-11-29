News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister: Creche operators were aware of fire safety regulations before now

Minister: Creche operators were aware of fire safety regulations before now
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 03:27 PM

Childcare operators have said they are not prepared for new fire safety regulations and inspections at creches, but the Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said they were aware of them before now.

Tusla wrote to all childcare operators this week requesting documents by December 12 if they want to continue operating.

However, creche operators say they are awaiting training in the new system, and feared it would lead to services closing down.

However, Minister Zappone said creche operators were aware of this before now.

Ms Zappone said: "It's my understanding that they would be aware that they are a registered service, that after three years they would be required to be re-registered and they would have been aware of that and Tusla have been communicating with them.

"Part of the requirement for re-registration has to do with complying with safety regulations."

She added that the news of the fire safety regulations should not come as a surprise to creche operators:

The Minister said: "It's not as if this has come about most recently, Tusla has been in ongoing contact with them in order to support that.

"Having said that, I think Tusla and myself and my department heard that some of them feel that they require more time and so we made the decision to extend the re-registration process."

READ MORE

Tusla defers deadline for fire safety assessment for crèches

The Government has now delayed introducing the changes until June next year.

Joan O'Sullivan, Chairperson of the Association of Childcare Professionals, said they want proper training in the new regulations before inspections begin:

Ms O'Sullivan said: "In an ideal world, yes it would be great to see the training happening and then the inspections. I would love to see everybody trained in the QRS before they get inspected.

"Tusla tells that they are going to do an unannounced inspection next Monday and they will be the standard ones, somebody could knock on your door and say 'I am here to inspect you'."

More on this topic

Childcare scheme’s PSC requirement ‘highly discriminatory’Childcare scheme’s PSC requirement ‘highly discriminatory’

National Childcare Scheme will reduce costs for thousands of families in IrelandNational Childcare Scheme will reduce costs for thousands of families in Ireland

IT issue delays launch of new National Childcare Scheme until next monthIT issue delays launch of new National Childcare Scheme until next month

Here are the average weekly childcare costs for each countyHere are the average weekly childcare costs for each county


childcarefire safetycrecheTOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

Suspended term for sex attack on teenSuspended term for sex attack on teen

Mumps on the rise as people share discredited research onlineMumps on the rise as people share discredited research online

Irish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - TanaisteIrish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - Tanaiste

Ballinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before ChristmasBallinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before Christmas


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »