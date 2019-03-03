Minister considering VFI proposal to allow convicted drink-drivers to drive to work

The Government is considering allowing convicted drink-drivers to drive to work.

Officials have been asked to examine a system in operation in New Zealand.

In New Zealand, a person can apply for a limited licence that would allow them to drive at specific times for specific reasons.

They must prove to a court their driving ban causes them extreme hardship or undue hardship to someone else.

The Sunday Business Post reports that if the move was considered in Ireland it would be most likely in cases where people need their car in order to get to and from work.

According to the paper, Transport Minister Shane Ross would consider any such proposal from the Vintner's Federation of Ireland.

Ireland's tough drink-driving laws have seen automatic driving bans, fines and penalty points introduced for those caught over the limit.