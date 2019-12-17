Minister confirms patronage for six new schools

The Minister for Education Joe McHugh has confirmed the patronage of six new secondary schools to be established next year.

Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board will run the new schools in Dublin 15 and Citywest/Saggart, and

Educate Together will run the new facilities in Harold's Cross and Goatstown.

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board will lead the new school in the Enfield/Kilcock area, and Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) will run the new facility in Wicklow.

The new schools will cater for 5,000 post-primary students.