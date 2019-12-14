News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Minister confirms new primary care centre for Dublin

The Junior Minister for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 07:42 AM

The green light has been given for a new primary care centre in Dublin.

The Junior Minister for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne has made the announcement, confirming the new primary care centre for Drimnagh will also have a new building for the Mother McAuley Centre and the Alzheimer's Centre on the same site.

She and Health Minister Simon Harris have met staff, the HSE and local residents at the centre for their Christmas celebrations.

Minister Byrne said the current centre will be demolished to make way for the new one.

She work will begin on the design and consultation part of the project next year, with construction starting in 2021.

The Minister said funding is in place in the HSE capital plan for the delivery of the primary care centre which will cost about €100,000 to sort out the planning process.

Following that around €13m will be invested in the centre after it is built.


heatlh

