Minister confirms Health overspend will reach €700m

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 06:08 PM

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohue has confirmed the Health sector overspend for the year is projected at €700m.

Mr Donohue said Health is the main driver in the overspend for the entire Government Budget.

Earlier this month he warned Cabinet colleagues that demands for more money for the under-pressure sector could reduce the amount of money available for other measures.

Minister Donohoe explains why there is expected to be such a large overspend.

He said: "The budget challenges for the Health sector are due to increasing demand in key budget services, but primarily in acute hospitals in both pay and non-pay.

"And this has been compounded by an income shortfall and a further fall in receipts from the UK."


