Minister confirms domestic abuse rise amid concerns victims flee to other counties

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has confirmed there has been a rise in domestic abuse cases during the pandemic lockdown amid concern that some families are crossing into other counties for help.

“The women, men and children who perhaps feel most vulnerable and afraid at this time are victims of domestic abuse, those whose homes are tragically anything but safe.

“We recognised at the earliest stage that being asked to ‘stay at home’ must bring added risk and a real sense of fear for victims of domestic abuse and came together with key partners to devise a new plan,” he said.

Nonetheless, Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll-McNeill raised concern about resources for abuse victims and support services during the pandemic while Fianna Fail's Jennifer Murnane-O'Connor also asked about supports.

Mr Flanagan told the Dail his latest information from gardai was that there had been a rise in “criminal activity” among domestic abusers.

He said help for victims of this abuse would be prioritised

Fianna Fail's Brendan Smith outlined how abuse victims in his constituency of Cavan-Monaghan had to travel to neighbouring counties such as Louth and Leitrim for shelter.

Mr Flanagan said travel restrictions for fleeing victims did not apply during the lockdown and that court orders still applied.

The issue of the spread of Covid-19 in direct provision centres was also highlighted during Dail questions to the minister.

Green Party TD and justice spokesman Roderic O'Gorman asked that the Department of Justice to consider moving residents out of a centre in Cahersiveen in Kerry after 24 people there tested positive for the virus.

The facility was “unsuitable”, said Mr O'Gorman, and there had been a “breakdown of trust” between residents and management.

Brid Smith TD during a People Before Profit Press Brieifng at Leinster House on Kildare Street Dublin.

Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said the spread of the virus among direct provision residents was stopping people applying for asylum or refuge here.

She claimed justice officials had sent residents on buses from Dublin to Kerry and responsibility for the problem was contracted out to a private firm.

Mr Flanagan said authorities "didn't have any knowledge" about any infections prior to moving people into the Kerry facility.

"Everybody who tested positive in Cahersiveen was removed in a very very short time. There is nobody there now infected."

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy highlighted concerns about a centre in Swords. She the HSE must have known if a resident had tested positive when people were moved.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail's justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan has warned that health authorities cannot be allowed to dictate policies for the country in responding to the pandemic.

Mr O'Callaghan cited specific concerns around the the "social, personal, educational and economic consequences the lockdown is having on children and young people."

But he also took issue with officials working with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) having the final say on government policies.

While decisions should be based on public health, he said, other factors must be taken in to consideration by the Cabinet:

"We cannot have a situation where executive governmental responsibility is subcontracted out to NPHET," stressed Mr O'Callaghan.

Elsewhere, Mr Flanagan announced a further temporary extension of immigration permissions. Those that were due to expire between May 20 and July 20 will be extended for another two months. The permissions apply for people here on short stay visas, including foreign language students.