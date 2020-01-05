Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme

Over 2,000 Irish farmers have been frozen-out of a key scheme to encourage eco-friendly farming, it has been suggested.

Fianna Fail's Agriculture spokesperson said it was baffling that potential green crusaders have been left without support, at a time when the Government is pushing a climate-change agenda.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue is calling on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to re-open the greener farming initiative known as GLAS.

"This forms an important part of farmers income but also ensures ... real environmental benefits and outcomes in terms of climate change.

"But currently there are 2,100 farmers excluded from the scheme ... because government are not providing funding to allow them get into it."