News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme
File and unrelated image of farmers collecting crops
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 08:38 AM

Over 2,000 Irish farmers have been frozen-out of a key scheme to encourage eco-friendly farming, it has been suggested.

Fianna Fail's Agriculture spokesperson said it was baffling that potential green crusaders have been left without support, at a time when the Government is pushing a climate-change agenda.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue is calling on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to re-open the greener farming initiative known as GLAS.

"This forms an important part of farmers income but also ensures ... real environmental benefits and outcomes in terms of climate change.

"But currently there are 2,100 farmers excluded from the scheme ... because government are not providing funding to allow them get into it."

READ MORE

Stephen Cadogan: Why dairy beef incentive could be such a valuable incentive

More on this topic

Stephen Cadogan: Why dairy beef incentive could be such a valuable incentiveStephen Cadogan: Why dairy beef incentive could be such a valuable incentive

Huge potential for technology that classifies eggs as infertile, male, and femaleHuge potential for technology that classifies eggs as infertile, male, and female

Farm for sale with Advised Minimum Value of only €4,600 per acreFarm for sale with Advised Minimum Value of only €4,600 per acre

34.5-acre residential holding for sale 4km from Cahir34.5-acre residential holding for sale 4km from Cahir


FarmingGLASTOPIC: Farming

More in this Section

Man arrested as 13-year-old boy dies after his bike collided with carMan arrested as 13-year-old boy dies after his bike collided with car

Hike in tip-offs to preschool services watchdogHike in tip-offs to preschool services watchdog

Families unite to demand parole change: ‘We have suffered enough’Families unite to demand parole change: ‘We have suffered enough’

More than 3,700 children among 10,448 homelessMore than 3,700 children among 10,448 homeless


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan urges you to catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show.Why you should catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show

An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland is one to look out for this year, says Des O’Sullivan.An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland

There’s more to Lourdes than just a shrine. Self-confessed sceptic Breda Graham leaves her perceptions at home and miraculously discovers a different side to the Pyrenees region.Lourdes - more than just a shrine nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees

Booker winner Margaret Atwood believes that older people have more energy. The data backs her up.Rock your age with the right steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »