News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29
By Jess Casey
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 09:24 PM

The postponed Leaving Cert exams are expected to begin on Wednesday July 29, according to the Minister for Education.

Previously the deferred exams were signalled to begin either the last week of July or the beginning of August.

In an Instagram Live Question and Answer session this evening hosted by SpunOut.ie, Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, said each decision made about the exams would be based on the most up-to-date public health advice.

“We could be faced with enormous challenges in a couple of months' time that we’re not in a position to make predictions on now,” he told students.

When asked why there was so much uncertainty about when the exams will start, Mr McHugh said the Department of Education wanted to be careful around announcing a date.

“We wanted to think about the timing, we wanted to get agreement from all the stakeholders, particularly the teachers and students.”

READ MORE

Health chiefs reveal 55% of people have recovered from Covid-19 as death toll rises by 44

“I will be in a position in a couple of days to confirm that date but the date [if young people are going to be] looking at where you are going to be starting, the date that we are going to be looking at is that Wednesday, July 29."

"We’re going to work to make that happen and I’ll confirm that in a couple of days' time.”

The Department of Education is completely focused on pressing on with the exams, Mr McHugh said.

“We’re not just looking at plan b, we’re looking at plan c and plan d, plan e. We’re looking at so many moveable positions here, it's difficult. The best answer I can give is at this given point in time we're working towards making the Leaving Cert happen.”

We could be looking at enormous challenges down the line, he added.

“Our complete focus at the moment is plan a, to make the Leaving Cert happen and we are going to continue to work towards that.”

READ MORE

Second PPE delivery from China doubled to €130m

More on this topic

Learning Points: Helping your teen to study during Covid-19 lockdownLearning Points: Helping your teen to study during Covid-19 lockdown

Teachers will not seek more pay for summer exam lessonsTeachers will not seek more pay for summer exam lessons

Mary Magner elected as next teacher union presidentMary Magner elected as next teacher union president

Letter to the Editor: Safeguard the mental health of our youthLetter to the Editor: Safeguard the mental health of our youth


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19Leaving CertTOPIC: Leaving Cert

More in this Section

Man charged after patrol car damaged when car fails to stopMan charged after patrol car damaged when car fails to stop

'No taking our foot off the gas,' says Dr Holohan as 77 more die from Covid-19'No taking our foot off the gas,' says Dr Holohan as 77 more die from Covid-19

Man charged with manslaughter in Essex lorry deaths probeMan charged with manslaughter in Essex lorry deaths probe

Minister extends dates for NCTs and driving licences due to Covid-19Minister extends dates for NCTs and driving licences due to Covid-19


Lifestyle

Roz Savage hopes to share the ‘toolkit of mental strategies’ she developed during her time alone on the ocean.Record-breaking British rower pens book to help others during lockdown solitude

In advance of International Day of the Book, Jennifer Horgan takes a personal look at ten of the publications that have had a huge influence on the worldTen literary pillars of popular culture

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of a slapping bass, marking the introduction of Seinfeld: The Video Game.GameTech: Duo make a pitch for new Seinfeld game

Being confined to barracks can have a devastating effect on our waistlines. But a little forward planning can help.Food & Fun: Recipes to keep it healthy while you're in lockdown mode

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »