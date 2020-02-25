Minister advises IRFU to cancel Italy game, issues advice for people returning from areas hit by coronavirus

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that his department will recommend that the Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy be cancelled over coronavirus fears.
It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed that 90 suspected cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) have been tested in Ireland. All of the tests have shown that nobody has the coronavirus in Ireland.
The match is due to take place on Saturday, March 7, in Dublin.
The Health Minister told RTE news: “The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead and that it would constitute a significant risk, because a very large number of people will be travelling from what is now an affected region.
“My department will be contacting the IRFU in relation to this.
"I know when it comes to cause a great disappointment to many, but it is important to make decisions in relation to public health above and beyond all other considerations.”
The National Public Health Emergency Team have also recommended that the game be cancelled.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health, said: “Having assessed recent developments in Europe and globally, Ireland remains in a Containment Phase.
“Additionally, National Public Health Emergency Team has established a subgroup to develop criteria for the risk assessment of other mass gatherings. These criteria will be based on guidance from the European Centre for Disease Control and WHO."
Turning to the subject of people returning from the affected regions in northern Italy, Dr Holohan advised: "GPs are equipped to assess each case making contact with the service and may progress the case to testing, if they deem it necessary, following risk assessment.
“Anyone who has travelled from the affected regions in northern Italy and has no symptoms should visit www.HSE.ie for advice.
"The most important action we can take to protect ourselves from Covid-19 is regular hand-washing and good respiratory hygiene.”
They concluded by saying that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) now rates the risk of the occurrence of similar clusters of cases in other EU countries as moderate to high.