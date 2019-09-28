Minibus passenger dies in Belfast

A minibus passenger has died after it braked sharply in north Belfast.

The woman was injured at the time, police said.

The vehicle was travelling along the Antrim Road near the Co-Op shop at around midday on Thursday.

A PSNI statement said: “It had to brake sharply.

“One person who was a passenger in the minibus was injured at the time and has since passed away.”

It appealed to the driver of a car, which was in front of this minibus and a pedestrian who was crossing the road to contact police at Tennent Street PSNI station.

Officers are also keen to speak with motorists who may have been driving in the area and may have captured dash cam footage.