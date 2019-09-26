News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Miniature phones and jet skis among items seized in eight CAB raids

Miniature phones and jet skis among items seized in eight CAB raids
One of the miniature phones seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 12:40 PM

Five mobile phones smaller than a finger have been seized by gardaí today.

Two jet skis and four Rolex watches were also seized in a series of raids across Dublin and Wexford.

Some of the Rolex watches seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office
Some of the Rolex watches seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office

The Criminal Assets Bureau also froze €17,000 in a bank account, following searches at eight locations this morning.

Documents relating to property bought here and abroad have also been seized.

The two jet skis seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office
The two jet skis seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office

This morning's searches are part of the same investigation that led officers to seize €100,000 in Tallaght, Dublin, in 2017.

The raids are connected to an investigation into a criminal gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

READ MORE

People making personal injury claim should pay a deposit: Lawyers body

More on this topic

Man arrested following CAB seizure of €53k and Range Rover in KildareMan arrested following CAB seizure of €53k and Range Rover in Kildare

Audi A4 and horsebox seized by gardaí in Cavan-Monaghan operationAudi A4 and horsebox seized by gardaí in Cavan-Monaghan operation

Man charged in investigation into alleged intimidation of CAB officerMan charged in investigation into alleged intimidation of CAB officer

Longford cllr: Feuding factions are the 'Escobars of Ireland'Longford cllr: Feuding factions are the 'Escobars of Ireland'


CrimeraidCriminal Assets BureauTOPIC: CAB

More in this Section

New Tulsa CEO wants to turn agency away from being 'defensive' organisationNew Tulsa CEO wants to turn agency away from being 'defensive' organisation

PSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA pastPSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA past

Flights to continue as normal at Dublin and Cork Airports in no-deal BrexitFlights to continue as normal at Dublin and Cork Airports in no-deal Brexit

Brexit has injected tension back into British-Irish relations, says BlairBrexit has injected tension back into British-Irish relations, says Blair


Lifestyle

Considering that underwear is meant to be concealed under our clothing (the clue’s in the name), when you think about it there are a lot of famous fashion moments that involve bras and knickers.From Bridget’s big knickers to Judy’s wardrobe malfunction; Here's the most iconic lingerie moments ever

Spending hours awaiting planes can be a bore. So instead hire a car and enjoy nearby attractions, suggests Sarah Marshall.How to extend a holiday if your flight is cancelled or delayed at one of these five busy airports

200 children and adolescents a year in Ireland will be diagnosed with a cancer. Symptoms are often similar to those of more common, less serious illnesses, but go to your GP if you are worried, says Dr Phil KieranExaminer Yourself: Dr Phil Kieran on breakthroughs in treatment of children's cancers

Khalid was his brilliant, charismatic self at 3Arena in Dublin, writes Ed PowerLive Music Review: Khalid - 3 Arena

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »