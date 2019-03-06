NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Millions wasted ‘miscalculating’ rents, finds PAC report

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 05:00 AM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

In a damning report due next week, the Dáil’s financial watchdog will record that the Office of Public Works (OPW) has wasted millions of euro in taxpayers’ money by “miscalculating” rents.

The conclusion will be drawn by the cross-party Public Accounts Committee in its latest quarterly report, a draft of which has been seen by the Irish Examiner.

The report, which was discussed by the PAC at a private meeting last night, focuses on the committee’s work late last year.

In addition to concerns over the poor take-up of local authority homes offered by Nama and ongoing transparency questions surrounding Áras an Uachtaráin spending, it will also say the OPW wasted millions of euro due to poor tracking of rental costs. 

