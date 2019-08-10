News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Military officers endorse protest over poor pay

Military officers endorse protest over poor pay
By Sean O'Riordan
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 06:05 AM

The association representing Defence Forces officers has given its backing to those organising a protest in Galway today aimed at highlighting poor pay and conditions being suffered by soldiers, sailors, and aircrews.

The Parades for Respect and Loyalty are organised by lobby group The Military Family, who have previously held protest marches in Cork and Dublin.

Under military law, serving members of the Defence Forces are not allowed to attend such gatherings.

In a statement, Raco, which represents 1,100 officers in the army, naval service, and air corps, said it “supported the intent and objectives of these events and their endeavours in raising public awareness of the conditions of service of those who serve in Óglaigh na hÉireann”.

Raco said the organisers of the marches, which are mainly attended by Defence Forces veterans and families of serving members, should be commended for their “efforts in continuing to stand for those who cannot stand for themselves”.

Retired regimental sergeant major Noel O’Callaghan, who is one of the main organisers of the parades, said those behind them are “apolitical”.

The parade in Galway is also being backed by another lobby group, Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces (WPDF).

READ MORE

Éamonn Fitzmaurice urges James Horan to keep Mayo’s tactical tricks for the second half

The parade will assemble at the city’s Spanish Arch at 11.30am today.

The march will then start at noon, led by two pipe bands.

It will be addressed by a number of speakers, with the keynote address being delivered by former commandant Cathal Berry. He quit his job as second-in-comm and of the elite Army Ranger Wing recently so he could campaign for better pay and conditions for enlisted personnel in the Defence Forces.

Other speakers include Sarah Walshe, a prominent member of the WPDF, and councillor Donal Lyons, deputy mayor of Galway.

More on this topic

Half of Irish Greyhound Board sponsorship for ‘care fund’Half of Irish Greyhound Board sponsorship for ‘care fund’

Holiday costs to increase over travel agent failure safeguardsHoliday costs to increase over travel agent failure safeguards

Kilcummin parish takes battle for priest to RomeKilcummin parish takes battle for priest to Rome

‘On that pitch celebrating the All-Ireland, I never felt as lonely’‘On that pitch celebrating the All-Ireland, I never felt as lonely’

More in this Section

Five Dublin beached closed following wastewater leakFive Dublin beached closed following wastewater leak

Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial actionRyanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial action

No room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaignNo room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaign

'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »