Military officers endorse protest over poor pay

The association representing Defence Forces officers has given its backing to those organising a protest in Galway today aimed at highlighting poor pay and conditions being suffered by soldiers, sailors, and aircrews.

The Parades for Respect and Loyalty are organised by lobby group The Military Family, who have previously held protest marches in Cork and Dublin.

Under military law, serving members of the Defence Forces are not allowed to attend such gatherings.

In a statement, Raco, which represents 1,100 officers in the army, naval service, and air corps, said it “supported the intent and objectives of these events and their endeavours in raising public awareness of the conditions of service of those who serve in Óglaigh na hÉireann”.

Raco said the organisers of the marches, which are mainly attended by Defence Forces veterans and families of serving members, should be commended for their “efforts in continuing to stand for those who cannot stand for themselves”.

Retired regimental sergeant major Noel O’Callaghan, who is one of the main organisers of the parades, said those behind them are “apolitical”.

The parade in Galway is also being backed by another lobby group, Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces (WPDF).

The parade will assemble at the city’s Spanish Arch at 11.30am today.

The march will then start at noon, led by two pipe bands.

It will be addressed by a number of speakers, with the keynote address being delivered by former commandant Cathal Berry. He quit his job as second-in-comm and of the elite Army Ranger Wing recently so he could campaign for better pay and conditions for enlisted personnel in the Defence Forces.

Other speakers include Sarah Walshe, a prominent member of the WPDF, and councillor Donal Lyons, deputy mayor of Galway.