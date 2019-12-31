News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mild weather set to continue for another two weeks

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 09:48 AM

Unseasonably mild temperatures Ireland is experiencing at the moment is not likely to change much over the coming days.

Parts of the Scottish highlands experienced temperatures reaching nearly 17 degrees yesterday, while temperatures here nearly hit 14 degrees.

This month, temperatures have been around five or six degrees above average.

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel said the temperatures are unlikely to change for another fortnight: "The model to indicate that we are unlikely to see any significant weather changes to the weather pattern we have experienced over the past week or so.

"Really for the next 10 to 14 days at least, so at present it looks as though we will continue to see above normal temperatures as we progress through the first week of January and on into the middle part of the month as well."

TOPIC: Weather

