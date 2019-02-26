NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mild weather proof Irish climate becoming more extreme

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 11:09 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Climate experts say the mild weather at the moment shows the Irish climate is becoming more extreme.

Temperatures reached a peak of 17.3 degrees at Mount Dillon in Roscommon yesterday.

People enjoying the weather in St Stephens Green, Dublin yesterday. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

This time last year, the country was getting ready for blizzard-like conditions as the Beast from the East hit.

Dr John Sweeney, a climatologist at NUI Maynooth, says it is unusual to have such good weather in February.

"I think we have to look at it firstly as a very unusual and perhaps unparalleled in some ways weather event for February but we have to also see it in the wider context," he said.

Climate change is exacerbating these kinds of events, making them more probable, making them more likely than they would have been in the past.

Weather

