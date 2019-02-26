Mild weather proof Irish climate becoming more extreme

Climate experts say the mild weather at the moment shows the Irish climate is becoming more extreme.
Temperatures reached a peak of 17.3 degrees at Mount Dillon in Roscommon yesterday.
This time last year, the country was getting ready for blizzard-like conditions as the Beast from the East hit.
Dr John Sweeney, a climatologist at NUI Maynooth, says it is unusual to have such good weather in February.
"I think we have to look at it firstly as a very unusual and perhaps unparalleled in some ways weather event for February but we have to also see it in the wider context," he said.