Mike Pence fans make long journey from Laois to Clare to see ‘lovely man’

A Co Laois couple travelled for more than two hours and over 150km to support US vice president Mike Pence on his visit to Ireland.

Sheila and Larry Sheehan drove from Portlaoise to Doonbeg in Co Clare for a glimpse of the US politician as he headed into Morrissey’s seafood restaurant this evening.

Waving American flags, the couple, who are born-again Christians, said America had been blessed by the election of President Donald Trump and Mr Pence.

“We love him, he’s a bible-believing Christian and a lovely man of God and we love him and Donald Trump,” Mrs Sheehan said.

“The road to heaven is narrow and the road to hell is wide, and we’re here on the narrow; there’s only two of us.

We took the opportunity to show the Vice President and his mother Nancy the military service record of his grandfather, Richard Michael Cawley, who served with distinction in the Irish Defence Forces during the Civil War. pic.twitter.com/fQIciUy3ty — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) September 3, 2019

“We want to tell him to continue the good work, himself and Donald,” Mr Sheehan said.

“America is blessed by them, because they support Israel and God said to Abraham: ‘I will bless those who bless you’, so he’s blessing America with those two men.”

Mr Sheehan carried a handwritten letter to be given to President Trump, and said they had visited Doonbeg when he had visited himself two months ago.

When asked about Mike Pence’s stance on marriage equality, Mrs Sheehan said Mr Pence had met with openly gay Leo Varadkar today and it was a good step, although they believed marriage was between a man and a woman.

Mr Sheehan interjected: “It’s Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.”

When asked about Mr Trump’s immigration policy of family separation at the US-Mexico border, Mrs Sheehan said: “God will sort all that out.” Eric Trump behind the bar in Madigan’s pub in the village of Doonbeg earlier this year (PA)

The crowds for Mr Pence were considerably smaller than those who descended on the village in June when President Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jnr visited Doonbeg.

Around 20 people turned out this evening to see the vice president and second lady visit Morrisseys.

- Press Association