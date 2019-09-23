News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

MII says work is needed to win back export markets

MII says work is needed to win back export markets
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, September 23, 2019 - 06:35 PM

The organisation representing meat processors has confirmed that its members will drop legal threats against beef farmers after months of factory protests came to an end on Sunday.

However, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has warned that both the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia will need to engage in additional promotional work to win back export markets that were lost after beef production ground to a halt during the demonstrations.

MII also said that some factories have struggled to re-hire the staff they temporarily laid off during the impasse over the price paid to farmers for cattle.

Some processors had issued legal letters to protesters over the demonstrations, and had threatened to hold Hugh Doyle, chairman of the Beef Plan Movement “personally liable for damages arising from the losses suffered”.

However a spokesperson for MII has confirmed that these legal proceedings have been dropped after the last of the protests stood down on Sunday night.

“As per the provisions outlined in the Irish Beef Sector Agreement – 15 September 2019, the Agreement enters into force following the cessation of all protests and blockades."

The Agreement indicates that: “Blockades and protests will be removed immediately and all parties to this agreement will ensure that this happens.

Thereafter, beef processors undertake that all legal proceedings against farm organisations and/or individual farmers will be withdrawn in relation to this matter. This will be followed up by the individual companies that have the legal actions.

MII said beef processing resumed on Monday and will be fully operational later this week.

MII said: “Beef processors are contacting employees who were regrettably laid-off over recent weeks to inform them that they will be recommencing processing this week.

"Unfortunately, members are stating that some personnel will not be returning to work in the beef sector as they have gained employment in other sectors."

The organisation estimates that there is a backlog of over 100,000 cattle that would have been normally processed due to the disruption.

“Beef processors are also engaging with their customer base after this damaging period to seek to rebuild business over the period ahead.

"This will take some time as many customers have made their purchasing plans without Irish beef and committed to supply arrangements with alternative suppliers for at least the next number of weeks.

"There will be a need for additional marketing and promotional activity to support Irish beef in the period ahead and MII will discuss this with the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia."

Meanwhile, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) says it has secured a commitment from retailer Aldi that it will cooperate with the Beef Market Task Force, established following the agreement between farmers and processors.

READ MORE

New data reveals Ireland's most dangerous stretches of road

More on this topic

Hope for 'new era' for beef industry as picketing ends across the countryHope for 'new era' for beef industry as picketing ends across the country

Michael Creed welcomes end of beef protests Michael Creed welcomes end of beef protests

Blockades continue as just 4 pickets liftedBlockades continue as just 4 pickets lifted

Varadkar: 'Real risk the ongoing blockades are making a bad situation worse'Varadkar: 'Real risk the ongoing blockades are making a bad situation worse'


TOPIC: Beef price crisis

More in this Section

Varadkar: Hard border on island of Ireland post-Brexit will be UK’s faultVaradkar: Hard border on island of Ireland post-Brexit will be UK’s fault

West cork gardaí seek to honour young people for outstanding voluntary community work West cork gardaí seek to honour young people for outstanding voluntary community work

1,000 public sector jobs created as a direct result of Brexit, says new report1,000 public sector jobs created as a direct result of Brexit, says new report

Fermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipmentFermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipment


Lifestyle

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

It was an effervescent and often moving turn by an artist with a meaningful claim to the title of world’s most interesting pop star.Ariana Grande's opening night at 3Arena in Dublin proved why she is the world's most interesting pop star

Marian Duggan was in her 20s and could not imagine that her symptoms could be so serious, not even when a tennis-ball-size cyst was removed from her left ovary, says Helen O’Callaghan.Examine Yourself: 'I thought I was too young to have cancer'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »