News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Migrants found in cargo ship in Waterford deported

Migrants found in cargo ship in Waterford deported
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 07:19 AM

The eight men found on a cargo ship from France to Waterford on Wednesday afternoon have been deported.

The decision was reached following a Garda investigation into their immigration status.

At around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, the crew on board the cargo ship travelling from France to Belview Port in Waterford discovered the eight migrants hiding in the bulk hold of the vessel.

All eight men are in good health and are believed to be from Albania.

Upon arrival at the port, three of the men managed to get off the boat and made an attempt to get away but were stopped by security staff.

All eight were then arrested by Gardaí under immigration legislation and taken for questioning.

It had been expected that they would seek asylum in Ireland.

However, following an investigation into their immigration status, the men were deported back to Cherbourg in France last night under Garda supervision.

READ MORE

New terror laws still hit by delays

More on this topic

Two men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizureTwo men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizure

Justice Minister confirms 10 out of 18 charged with brothel-keeping are RomanianJustice Minister confirms 10 out of 18 charged with brothel-keeping are Romanian

Investigations into botched gangland shooting that killed two in Ballymun ongoingInvestigations into botched gangland shooting that killed two in Ballymun ongoing

Migrants discovered on cargo ship at Waterford port thought to be AlbaniaMigrants discovered on cargo ship at Waterford port thought to be Albania


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Two men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizureTwo men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizure

CervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnoverCervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnover

Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland

Parents fear social media causing anxiety in childrenParents fear social media causing anxiety in children


Lifestyle

The Marquee in Cork dominated the gig news this week, with a string of announcements for what is expected to be the final year at the Monahan Road venue before the site is developedScene + Heard: The most played artist on Spotify and all the latest music news

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect paperweights, brilliant books and Christmas collectables this week.Brilliant books and Christmas collectables - here's our wish list

John Spillane tells Ellie O’Byrne how he’s hoping to fund his next album by taking the bardic route of writing unique compositions for people on whatever they’d like‘I’ll write you a song for €1,000' - John Spillane's unique way to fund new album

From starring in a Cork-set film, to securing a role in Ridley Scott’s major new HBO series, it has been quite a year for Niamh Algar, writes Esther McCarthyIreland’s next big thing: Niamh Algar on her incredible year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »