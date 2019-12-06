Migrants found in cargo ship in Waterford deported

The eight men found on a cargo ship from France to Waterford on Wednesday afternoon have been deported.

The decision was reached following a Garda investigation into their immigration status.

At around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, the crew on board the cargo ship travelling from France to Belview Port in Waterford discovered the eight migrants hiding in the bulk hold of the vessel.

All eight men are in good health and are believed to be from Albania.

Upon arrival at the port, three of the men managed to get off the boat and made an attempt to get away but were stopped by security staff.

All eight were then arrested by Gardaí under immigration legislation and taken for questioning.

It had been expected that they would seek asylum in Ireland.

However, following an investigation into their immigration status, the men were deported back to Cherbourg in France last night under Garda supervision.