News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Midwives in Northern Ireland set to vote on further industrial action

Midwives in Northern Ireland set to vote on further industrial action
By Press Association
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 11:40 AM

Midwives in Northern Ireland are set to vote on taking part in industrial action.

The ballot, which opened on Monday, comes after health workers in the region have taken part in a series of actions over pay and staffing levels.

Further strikes by health workers across Northern Ireland will take place later this week amid an ongoing dispute with the Department of Health.

Nurses from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will stage their second day of strike action on Wednesday while members of the biggest healthcare union Unison will take part in walkouts on Friday.

Negotiations between the unions and the department broke down in December without agreement when a fresh 3.1% pay offer was rejected by unions.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said finding a solution will be among his top priorities during ongoing political talks aimed at restoring devolved government.

(left to right) Anne Speed of Unison, Kevin McAdam of Unite and Maria Morgan from Nipsa outside Stormont in Belfast, where talks with the Department of Health in December ended without agreement (PA)
(left to right) Anne Speed of Unison, Kevin McAdam of Unite and Maria Morgan from Nipsa outside Stormont in Belfast, where talks with the Department of Health in December ended without agreement (PA)

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) ballot asks midwives and maternity support workers (MSW) whether they wish to take industrial action up to and including strike action.

It comes after what the union described as “exhaustive talks” over pay and conditions with the Department of Health.

Karen Murray, the RCM’s director for Northern Ireland, said they have “exhausted every avenue” trying to resolve the dispute with the department.

She said the decision to ballot members was taken after a “great deal of thought and consideration”.

“Despite our best efforts to negotiate a fair pay deal for our members, the department have failed to come to an agreement,” she said.

Failing to pay our midwives and MSWs a fair wage shows that employers do not value them

“Our midwives here are much worse off in their pay packet than their colleagues in other parts of the UK.

“This is simply neither right nor fair. That is why we are recommending our members to vote yes to industrial action.”

The RCM has claimed that midwives in Northern Ireland currently earn up to £2,000 less than their colleagues in England.

Ms Murray added: “Failing to pay our midwives and MSWs a fair wage shows that employers do not value them. A yes vote in this ballot will show employers that they have exhausted the goodwill of our midwives and MSWs that has kept our maternity services going.

“It is time to take a stand for fair pay.”

Responding to earlier industrial action by other health workers, the department said it did not have the budget or the authority to meet union demands on pay.

The RCM ballot will close on January 29.

READ MORE

Fall in number of students applying for J1 visas


healthNHSNorthern Irelandpolitics

More in this Section

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks - reportsProperty tax agreement will be central to election talks - reports

Government approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70sGovernment approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70s

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental schemeMinister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »