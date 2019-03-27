Midsummer dream for classical music fans at Cork Proms

Classical music lovers on Leeside are in for a treat this summer with the announcement that Cork Opera House is taking us to the Proms.

The inaugural Cork Proms will run for three nights in association with the Cork Midsummer Festival and PwC, and will feature The Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, which was established in 2015.

The Cork Proms will kick off on Midsummer Night, Friday June 21, under the baton of Maestro, John O’Brien, when the orchestra will perform music by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Vivaldi.

The following night will have an American musical theme.

The Orchestra, and guest vocalists, will perform hits from the likes of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, and more, conducted by multi-award winning composer and conductor, Cathal Synnott.

The third and final night of the Cork Proms on Sunday, June 23 will feature a homage to the world of pop music with performances by Majella Cullagh, Kim Sheehan, Laoise Leahy, Karen Underwood and more.

Classics from David Bowie, Queen, Leonard Cohen and more will close out the series.

Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhín Gleeson said the event “will be an incredible opportunity to create a very special event on Cork’s annual musical calendar”.

“We are very lucky to have access to an enormous wealth of home-grown talent, orchestral players, musicians, vocalists, and creatives.

The Cork Proms will harness all of this in one place over three nights and we are delighted to be working with PwC,” she said.

“The Cork Proms is a new platform for the orchestra to shine, to celebrate what we’re made of musically and to treat the people of this region to concerts that are truly of an international standard,” she said.

Tickets of The Cork Proms are available from Cork Opera House at corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 022 and at Cork Midsummer Festival corkmidsummer.com