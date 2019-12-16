Micro loans can replace rip-off lenders

More credit unions are being urged to get involved in a scheme to stop vulnerable people from turning to moneylenders.

The cost of administering micro-credit loans has been reduced by Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty.

From January 3, credit unions will no longer have to pay a 25c transaction charge to An Post for It Makes Sense loans.

The charge had been acting as a barrier to increasing the number of credit unions participating in the scheme, according to the Irish League of Credit Unions.

About half of the country’s credit unions are already supporting the scheme, but, because of the transaction charge, it was costing some credit unions to run it.

The scheme allows social welfare recipients to borrow between €100 and €2,000 at an interest rate of 12% if they can show a capacity and a willingness to repay it.

Ms O’Doherty said her department would cover the transaction fee directly and expected that the initiative would encourage more credit unions to offer micro-credit loans.

The It Makes Sense loan initiative was rolled out nationally in 2016 in response to the growing money lender problem in the country.

A money lender might charge almost 10 times as much as a credit union for a relatively small loan.

For example, a €500 loan over six months would cost €15.84 from a credit union but the interest charge by a money lender could be as high as €150.

Irish League of Credit Unions president Gerry Thompson said the removal of the 25c transaction charge would ease the burden on their 109 credit unions that are already providing loans under the scheme.