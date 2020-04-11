Michelle O’Neill seeks meeting with Robin Swann over request for British Army help on Covid-19

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister has criticised Health Minister Robin Swann for seeking the British Army’s help to combat the Covid-19 emergency.

It comes as the number of people with coronavirus who have died in a hospital setting in Northern Ireland has risen to 107, with 15 further deaths reported today.

There were 128 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of confirmed positive tests in the region since the outbreak began to 1,717.

Mr Swann told the BBC he made a formal request to the UK's Army for help in distributing lifesaving equipment.

He also requested help from Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) in planning for a Nightingale hospital at the site of the former Maze Prison.

Mr Swann said: “I believe the Army’s skills and logistical expertise could assist with the redistribution of essential lifesaving equipment across Northern Ireland to ensure that all hospitals have the materials and resources required to fully enact their surge plans.”

He said he hoped his decision to ask the army for assistance is not “considered divisive”.

READ MORE

The minister said: “I have said a number of times over recent weeks that at the end of this pandemic, there will be only one thing that divides us – and that is those of us that are still alive and those that have sadly passed away.”

Michelle O’Neill said the Executive should have been informed of his decision before any such request was made.

In a statement, Ms O’Neill said she has requested a meeting with Mr Swann over his “failure to consult ministerial colleagues” about his decision.

She said while Sinn Féin will not rule out any measure necessary to save lives, no proposals to use the Army for roles normally performed by civilians have been put before the Executive.

Ms O’Neill said: “I have raised the sensitivities of British military intervention directly with the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

“The health minister has a responsibility to exhaust all options, including the use of other blue light public services and civilian contractors, to ensure that ventilators and lifesaving equipment are moved swiftly to where they are needed most.

“The Department for Health has already contracted a local civilian contractor to scope out building a HSC-led civilian ‘field hospital’.

“It remains Sinn Féin’s position that any proposed new Nightingale hospital should remain under the care and control of the HSC.”

READ MORE Covid-19: Website launched to help people struggling with their mental health