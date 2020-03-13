Michelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirus

Stormont deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill has said schools, universities and colleges in Northern Ireland should close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

She claimed the public were concerned and fearful and the difference with the Republic of Ireland’s approach was causing confusion.

The Republic has implemented blanket closures and teachers just a few miles away from each other across the open Irish border are following different official approaches.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster has backed the UK-wide strategy to keep public institutions open for now.

Her Sinn Fein counterpart said: “Now is the time to take action and ensure the schools, universities and colleges are closed and that needs to happen immediately.”

We need to see one approach across the island, one message that is consistent so things are not even more confused

She said large numbers of parents had decided not to send their children to classes today and government needed to listen to the public.

She added: “People are fearful.”

Her volte-face from Thursday when she backed the decision to keep schools open was made “on the back of public concern that is clearly there and the angst there among the public”.

She declared: “Now is the time to take action.”

A total of 20 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland so far.

Testing of patients in Northern Ireland has resulted in two new presumptive positive cases for coronavirus (Covid-19) bringing the total to 20.https://t.co/mUsfOxC0s4#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XO0aIuB2AI — Department of Health (@healthdpt) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus will close Northern Ireland’s schools, says Foster

Northern Ireland’s schools will close as a result of coronavirus, the First Minister has said.

Arlene Foster said the region is 14 weeks away from the peak in the infection’s spread as she warned many people may already have it but not realise.

A total of 20 cases of Covid-19 have been detected so far.

The timing of all of these things is where the science comes in

The DUP leader told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “There will come a point where we will have to close schools, there will come a point where we will have to say people should social distance themselves from other people, they should stay in their own homes.

“The timing of all of these things is where the science comes in and the modelling which has been done and which continues to be done by those scientists will inform the decision that we have to take, both at UK level and indeed at Northern Ireland level as well.”

On Thursday, Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill acknowledged the closure of schools in the Irish Republic had left parents north of the border with many questions.

The First Minister, who expressed disappointment the Irish Government had not given Stormont prior notification of its move, insisted the action at this stage would be “counterproductive”.

She warned it could take healthcare workers away from hospitals and expose grandparents looking after children at home to increased risk from the potentially deadly virus.

In Ireland, schools, colleges, childcare facilities, museums and other tourist attractions have been closed in a major lockdown aimed at thwarting the virus’ spread and guided by European and scientific experts.

Health Minister Robin Swann updates the Assembly on coronavirus (Covid-19) - "We all need to rise to this challenge." #COVID2019 ➡️STATEMENT https://t.co/5CQ3xdHS53 pic.twitter.com/Te3ANH3txT — Department of Health (@healthdpt) March 9, 2020

Northern Ireland’s open land border with the Republic means children attending classes just a few miles away will be ordered to stay at home.

Mrs Foster has said the infection is more advanced in Ireland, with community transfer of the virus between patients with no links to overseas travel.

Chief medical officers in Northern Ireland and England, and the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), all advised against closing schools.

Stormont’s leaders are due to meet Tånaiste Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Health Minister Simon Harris on Saturday.