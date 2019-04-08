NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Michel Barnier: 'EU will stand behind Ireland whatever the outcome of Brexit'

European Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD speaking to media following discussions on the latest Brexit developments at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 04:48 PM

Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier has vowed that the European Union will stand behind Ireland whatever the outcome of Brexit may be.

Mr Barnier said he was delighted to back in Dublin for his fifth visit as Chief Negotiator, after meeting with the Taoiseach, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe:

"The aim of our meetings today, first and foremost, was to take stock of the latest developments in London and discuss Wednesday's European council in Brussels as convened by Donald Tusk."

The discussions that took place today were largely focused on what would happen in Ireland in a potential no-deal scenario.

"There have been intensive discussions between our teams over the past weeks. Our goal is to protect the Good Friday Agreement, peace on this island, and integrity of the single market. It is not an easy task but I am confident that we will find operational solutions.

One thing is certain, whatever happens, the EU will stand fully behind Ireland.

"The EU will stand fully behind Ireland. You have our full support. The backstop is currently the only solution we have found to maintain the status quo on the island of Ireland."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said : "We discussed the developments in the United Kingdom, including the cross party talks now underway, Prime Minister May's request and the assurances that she provides us in her letter.

"We both welcomed the Prime Minister's statement, that the Withdrawal Agreement, which includes a protocol on Ireland and the backstop, is not up for renegotiation and that the cross party discussions are focusing on the future relationship.

"The EU has always said that should the UK change its red lines, that we should be prepared to amend the political declaration on the future relationship."

Mr Varadkar expressed awareness that the UK and Northern Ireland will hold European Parliament elections if it is not out of the EU by May 22.

"From Ireland's perspective, we're open to extending the deadline to allow time for these discussions to run their course and come to a conclusion."

Mr Varadkar said that a no-deal Brexit would be damaging for everyone.

"However, given the ongoing uncertainty, we need to continue our preparations for a no-deal and that's exactly what we're doing."

