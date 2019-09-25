News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Micheál Martin: We need new body to tackle crime at the border after Lunney attack

Micheál Martin: We need new body to tackle crime at the border after Lunney attack
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 01:13 PM

The Fianna Fáil leader is calling for a special statutory body to be established to tackle criminality in the border region.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Micheál Martin claimed the gardaí and the PSNI weren't properly policing the area.

Deputy Martin compared the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney, the Quinn Industrial Holdings director, to the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin, after which the Criminal Assets Bureau was set up.

Gardaí looking into the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney are appealing to the public for information on a transit van as part of their investigation.

Seeking information on a "white 'hi-roof' transit type van", a garda spokesperson said they were looking for a van with distinctive features.

"This van is in poor repair and may have a loose 'screeching' fan belt," the spokesperson said. "This van has a distinctive painted red floor or partially red floor in the rear cargo area."

Gardaí are also appealing to people in the Cavan area who saw a black saloon Audi on Tuesday, September 17 between 6-10pm to come forward.

READ MORE

Gardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in Cork

They renewed their appeal to any person who has any information on this criminal attack or other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan-Fermanagh border area over recent years to make contact with An Garda Siochana

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister says people living along the Cavan-Fermanagh border shouldn't fear reporting information about attacks on Quinn staff to the authorities.

Charlie Flanagan visited Quinn Industrial Holdings in Derrylin Co. Fermanagh this morning to meet with company management, after the vicious abduction of Kevin Lunney just over a week ago.

The assault is the latest in a series of at least 70 reported incidents of intimidation against Quinn employees in the Cavan-Fermanagh area.

READ MORE

UK Govt 'acted in good faith' on prorogation, Attorney General insists

More on this topic

Latest: Wrightbus goes into administrationLatest: Wrightbus goes into administration

'Savages' who carried out Kevin Lunney attack 'have no place in our society', says detective'Savages' who carried out Kevin Lunney attack 'have no place in our society', says detective

'Downgrading strategically located garda districts...is doomed to failure''Downgrading strategically located garda districts...is doomed to failure'

Donaldson: Government must facilitate any extradition request for Patrick RyanDonaldson: Government must facilitate any extradition request for Patrick Ryan


TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Tusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claimsTusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claims

Musgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by dateMusgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by date

Concerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says OmbudsmanConcerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says Ombudsman

Gardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in CorkGardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in Cork


Lifestyle

Your risk of prostate cancer increases as you get older. Most men with the disease are over 50. If your brother or father has had prostate cancer, your risk is also higher.Examine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of prostate cancer

In advance of his Cork Folk Festival gig, Tom Baxter tells Ed Power how his new album was inspired by a difficult divorce.Tom Baxter coming out the other side with new album

Did you hear about the guy who wanted to become an astronaut? He couldn’t make space on his schedule. Still, plenty of gamers will be making room on their calendars for The Outer Worlds, a game that takes players to space — but not as we know it.Game Tech: Corporate takeover of space

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »