Micheál Martin: We need new body to tackle crime at the border after Lunney attack

The Fianna Fáil leader is calling for a special statutory body to be established to tackle criminality in the border region.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Micheál Martin claimed the gardaí and the PSNI weren't properly policing the area.

Deputy Martin compared the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney, the Quinn Industrial Holdings director, to the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin, after which the Criminal Assets Bureau was set up.

Gardaí looking into the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney are appealing to the public for information on a transit van as part of their investigation.

Seeking information on a "white 'hi-roof' transit type van", a garda spokesperson said they were looking for a van with distinctive features.

"This van is in poor repair and may have a loose 'screeching' fan belt," the spokesperson said. "This van has a distinctive painted red floor or partially red floor in the rear cargo area."

Gardaí are also appealing to people in the Cavan area who saw a black saloon Audi on Tuesday, September 17 between 6-10pm to come forward.

They renewed their appeal to any person who has any information on this criminal attack or other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan-Fermanagh border area over recent years to make contact with An Garda Siochana

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister says people living along the Cavan-Fermanagh border shouldn't fear reporting information about attacks on Quinn staff to the authorities.

Charlie Flanagan visited Quinn Industrial Holdings in Derrylin Co. Fermanagh this morning to meet with company management, after the vicious abduction of Kevin Lunney just over a week ago.

The assault is the latest in a series of at least 70 reported incidents of intimidation against Quinn employees in the Cavan-Fermanagh area.